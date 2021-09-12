Brighton woman sexually assaulted on walk home

According to police, at about 3.45am yesterday (Saturday, September 11) the 39-year-old victim was walking home when she was followed a short way along Edward Street by a man who then approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her in Montague Place.

Police say she screamed and he ran off into College Place.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, police confirmed.

Sussex Police

Police are now seeking witnesses to the assault.

The suspect is described by police as white, medium build, about 6’, clean shaven, wearing a red hooded top and jeans and carrying a paper bag of some sort.

Detective inspector Andy Standing said, “This is a serious though isolated incident, and anyone who was in the area at around that time and who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 231 of 11/09.”