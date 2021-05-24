Brighton’s A23 closed due to ‘police incident’
Part of the A23 in Brighton has been closed due to a ‘police incident’ this afternoon (May 24).
Beaconsfield Road has been shut off at the junction with Springfield Road since around 4.40pm.
Traffic is queuing in both directions and a detour is in operation via Stanford Avenue, Ditchling Road and Oxford Street.
Brighton and Hove Buses said the BH5, BH5A and BH5B buses are being allowed through, but are subject to delays and cancellations due to heavy traffic in the area.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.