Car overturns in Portslade
The driver of a car which flipped over in Portslade escaped without any injuries.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:56 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:58 pm
Sussex Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on Hangleton Road just before 9.20pm last night (Saturday, January 15).
Pictures from the scene show that the car overturned onto its roof. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.
