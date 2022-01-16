Car overturns in Portslade

The driver of a car which flipped over in Portslade escaped without any injuries.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:56 pm
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:58 pm

Sussex Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on Hangleton Road just before 9.20pm last night (Saturday, January 15).

Pictures from the scene show that the car overturned onto its roof. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A car flipped onto its roof on Hangleton Road, Portslade. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police confirmed the driver escaped unhurt after the single-vehicle collision on Hangleton Road, Portslade. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
