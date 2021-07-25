Concern grows for missing Horsham teen

Officers are appealing for information about Joanie Lu.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The 14-year-old, who was last seen at 11am on Saturday (July 24), may have travelled to the Brighton area using public transport to visit cinemas or libraries in the city.

“Joanie is Asian, 5’ 4” with black shoulder length hair and was wearing a black Nike sports hooded jumper, grey denim shorts, white Nike trainers and carrying a grey backpack.”

Joanie Lu. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-210725-121723001

PC Paul Gywn said, “We are concerned for Joanie as she hasn’t gone missing before and it is out of character for her.

“If anyone sees her or knows where she is please let us know immediately.”