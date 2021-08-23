Concern grows for missing Hove man
Police said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Hove.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:53 pm
A police spokesperson said Matthew Hunter has been missing since Friday afternoon (August 20).
The spokesperson said, “Matthew, who is 51, is described as a white man, with mid-length sandy-coloured hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light beige jacket, brown trousers and black plimsolls.
“He has links to Saltdean and Burgess Hill, as well as Brighton and Hove.”
Anybody who sees Matthew is asked not to approach him, but to call 101 quoting serial 1055 of 21/08.