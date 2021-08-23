Concern grows for missing Hove man

A police spokesperson said Matthew Hunter has been missing since Friday afternoon (August 20).

The spokesperson said, “Matthew, who is 51, is described as a white man, with mid-length sandy-coloured hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light beige jacket, brown trousers and black plimsolls.

“He has links to Saltdean and Burgess Hill, as well as Brighton and Hove.”

Matthew Hunter. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210823-174754001