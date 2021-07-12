Concerns grow for missing Brighton man
A 27-year-old man has gone missing from Brighton.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:26 pm
Officers are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of missing Ryan Steinhauser.
Ryan is described by police as 6’0” tall, of slim build, with brown hair and wearing glasses. He has one ear pierced with a large diamond-style earring, as shown in the picture.
He usually wears tight black Under Armour jogging bottoms and a zip-up North Face black hooded top, police say.
If seen, please call police on 999 quoting reference number 0871 12/07/21.