Appeal after criminal damage at Brighton's Preston Manor grounds

Police are appealing for information after graffiti was sprayed in the grounds of the Grade II listed Preston Manor in Brighton.

By Isabella Cipirska
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:41 pm
Damage was found in the grounds at Preston Manor. Photo by Sussex Heritage Community / Twitter

A spokesman said: "Police were called to Royal Pavilion Museum Trust, Brighton, on Wednesday 14 July following reports of criminal damage.

"Officers attended and found purple spray paint has been sprayed over walls and flower beds.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting serial 404 of 14/07."