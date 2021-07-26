Appeal after criminal damage at Brighton's Preston Manor grounds
Police are appealing for information after graffiti was sprayed in the grounds of the Grade II listed Preston Manor in Brighton.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:42 pm
A spokesman said: "Police were called to Royal Pavilion Museum Trust, Brighton, on Wednesday 14 July following reports of criminal damage.
"Officers attended and found purple spray paint has been sprayed over walls and flower beds.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting serial 404 of 14/07."