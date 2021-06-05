Appeal for witnesses following sexual assault on girl in Brighton

The incident happened in Pavilion Gardens shortly before midnight on Wednesday (June 2).

Police said the victim and two suspects had walked to the gardens via East Street and North Street.

After the alleged assault, they walked along Old Steine and into Pool Valley, where the victim was assisted by members of the public.

Police have launched an appeal following the Brighton incident

Following enquiries, two people were arrested on suspicion of rape – a boy aged 17 has been released on conditional bail until July 1 and a man aged 35 remains in custody at this time.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area of East Street or Pavilion Gardens to come forward.

Detective Inspector Carrie Williams, of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for help from the public.

“If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Pavilion Gardens and East Street area between 11.20pm on June 2 and 12.10am on June 3, or have any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, please report it to us online or call 101, quoting Operation Varnish.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and we are grateful to the members of the public who came forward to assist the victim.

“She is currently being supported by specially trained officers and officers will be completing high visibility patrols in the area for community reassurance.”