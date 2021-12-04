Appeal to find man who tried to steal nearly £200 worth of goods from Brighton Asda
Police are on the look out for a man who attempted to steal £184 worth of items from the Asda store in Brighton Marina
Police are on the lookout for a man who attempted to steal £184 worth of items from the Asda store in Brighton Marina.
The incident took place on Wednesday, December 1, at around 7pm, police said. Some of the items were smashed in an altercation with staff.
Police believe the man pictured could help with their inquiries. He is described as 5’ 10” tall with short, dark hair. He is said to be in his early thirties and was wearing a black top, dark trousers and white trainers.
Anyone with information which could help the police investigation is asked to report it online or contact the police on 101, citing the serial number 299 of 02/12.