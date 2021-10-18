Appeal to find missing Brighton teen

Police are appealing for information for a Brighton teenager who was last seen three days ago, on October 15.

Connie, aged 13, was last seen in the London Road area of the city on Friday.

She has been described as a white girl, 5’ 6”, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jumper, white Nike trainers and a black baseball cap.

