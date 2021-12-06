Armed police in Brighton as man arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threat

Armed police were on the scene at Carlton Hill, in Brighton, at 2.45pm today (December 6) after officers received a report of concern for the 'welfare' and 'behaviour' of a man in an alleyway.

Access to Carlton Hill Primary School in Sussex Street was blocked as a police cordon was established and a man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including making a hoax bomb threat.

The man, whom police say was arrested safely and 'without incident,' at 5.05pm today, has been taken into custody for further questioning.

Sussex Police

Police cordons were removed soon after the arrest, and police confirmed that 'nothing hazardous' was found on the scene.