BBC reporter abused in Brighton street

Sussex Police said officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for information.

Police said shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 5 the reporter, from BBC South East Today, was speaking to camera in Roedale Road near the Hollingbury pub in Brighton, when several young men jumped in front of the camera and shouted abusive and offensive comments, some directed at the reporter, before running off.

Police said nobody was assaulted and there was no damage.

Can you help police?

An investigation is underway to identify and trace the men with a view to potential prosecutions under Public Order legislation.