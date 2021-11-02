Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after Brighton robberies

Police said officers were called to the Sainsbury’s in Lewes Road at 10.30pm on Thursday, October 21, to reports of a 17-year-old boy having been robbed by two people outside the store.

A spokesman added: “​Less than five minutes later, officers responded to reports of a robbery in Upper Lewes Road where a 20-year-old man described being threatened by two teenage boys, who stole his belongings before making off.

“​A search of the area led officers to Hartington Road, where they interrupted a confrontation involving four people at around 11pm.

Police

“​Two of the group matched descriptions given by the victims of both previous robberies and made off, but were chased by officers and detained. A search discovered they were in possession of items stolen from the earlier incidents.”

​The pair - a 14-year-old boy from Burgess Hill and a 16-year-old boy from Lewes – were arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery, said police. ​They were released on conditional bail until January 21, 2022.

​Temporary Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The determination and proactive policing all of these officers displayed in responding swiftly to both robbery reports, and preventing two more people from falling victim, is a perfect example of the force’s commitment to clamping down on robberies in Brighton and Hove.