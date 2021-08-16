Brighton acid attack: Medical student has admitted throwing acid over a junior doctor on her doorstep in Brighton

Milad Rouf, 25, appeared at Lewes Crown Court today (Monday, August 16) where he admitted the horrific acid attack on Dr Rym Alaoui on the doorstep of her Brighton flat.

Rouf, wearing a white shirt, black trousers removed his blue facemask to enter his plea. The medical student's voice croaked as he answered 'guilty'.

Rouf, from Cardiff, threw sulphuric acid over Dr Alaoui, who is in her 20s. Dr Alaoui is believed to have answered her door in Steine Gardens, near Brighton magistrates court.

Milad Rouf, right, arriving at court from custody

The acid scorched the paintwork off her front door. She was taken from her flat to the Royal Sussex Hospital, less that 1km away, where she was treated by colleagues.

Rouf knocked on her door before throwing acid over her at 4.20pm on May 20 this year.

Dr Alaoui suffered horrific injuries to her face and chest.

Rouf admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and using sulphuric acid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable.

Milad Rouf, right, arriving handcuffed for his court appearance

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing QC told Rouf a pre sentence report needed to be prepared to assess his dangerousness given the extreme nature of the attack.

"I want a report to assist the court as to the appropriate type of sentence given the very serious nature of the offence," the judge told him.

Rouf nodded his understanding. The court heard a psychiatric report has already been prepared.