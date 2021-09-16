Brighton attack leaves man, 46, in hospital with serious head injuries: three teenagers arrested
Sussex Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with an early-morning assault in Brighton city centre today (Thursday, September 16).
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:18 pm
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Castle Square at 5.55am to reports of a man having been attacked.
"Officers located three suspects nearby who matched descriptions given by witnesses and shortly after arrested all three on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
"Three teenagers, all from Brighton, were taken into custody where they remain for questioning as of Thursday afternoon.
"The victim, a 46-year-old local man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by the ambulance service with serious head injuries."
Other news: