Police have sealed off an area near Castle Square and Palace Place in Brighton city centre

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to Castle Square at 5.55am to reports of a man having been attacked.

"Officers located three suspects nearby who matched descriptions given by witnesses and shortly after arrested all three on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"Three teenagers, all from Brighton, were taken into custody where they remain for questioning as of Thursday afternoon.

"The victim, a 46-year-old local man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by the ambulance service with serious head injuries."