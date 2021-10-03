Several women had reported being approached by a man walking his dog who then exposed himself to them in the Sheepcote Valley area.

Edwin Ronald Davies, 33, of Queensway, was arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself, at around 1.30pm last Saturday (September 25).

He has since been charged with seven counts of indecent exposure from October 2018 to September 2021 in the Sheepcote Valley area and one count of using behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, October 4).

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “We take all such reports seriously and our investigation is continuing.

"Anybody with information, or any victims who wish to report similar crimes, can report online or by calling 101.”