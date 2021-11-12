Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested at his address in the city on Thursday evening (November 11) on suspicion of the rapes of three women, at an addresses in London in April 2019, and in Brighton in May 2019 and September 2020.

The man had previously been arrested on suspicion of the rape of another woman at a city centre address in October this year, police said.

A spokesperson added: "He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

The bail conditions include a requirement to live outside the city of Brighton and Hove, Sussex Police revealed.

"After being interviewed on November 4, he had been released on conditional police bail until November 29.

"Having been interviewed on suspicion of the three further offences he was released on conditional police bail in relation to those matters, also to November 29."

The victims are receiving support from specially trained officers and officers from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Inspector Carrie Williams said: "Any further reports of rape or other sexual offences will also be recorded and thoroughly investigated.

"You can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Brussels."