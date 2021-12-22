Brighton man charged with criminal exploitation of teenage girl

Police confirmed 25-year-old Guiseppe Carella, of Upper Rock Gardens, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on December 20, charged with arranging the movements of a girl aged 16 for criminal exploitation, contrary to Section Two of the Modern Slavery Act.

He was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on January 17, police said.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by officers from the Brighton & Hove Community Investigation Team.

Sussex Police