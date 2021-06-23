Brighton man charged with murder of Henfield man, 24

Sussex Police confirmed Dushane Meikle, 27, of North Street, Brighton, was arrested on Monday night (June 21), by the force’s Special Enforcement Unit and has now been charged.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, June 23), the force added.

Billy’s body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday, January 2, last year, after officers attended the property following a report of concern for a person.

Dushane Meikle, of Brighton, has been charged with the murder of Billy Henham, of Henfield

Three other men have also been charged with his murder and were remanded in custody in May.

These are Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.

Two men aged 25 and 27 who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday night have been released under investigation, police confirmed.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends at this time.”

Billy Henham was found dead in a building in Brighton. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police