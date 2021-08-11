Brighton man wanted after breaching sex offenders order
Police are searching for a Brighton man who they say has breached the terms of his sex offenders registration requirements.
Dean Jackson, 34, is believed to be in Brighton and is known to frequent the Lewes Road area.
He is a described as a white man, 5ft 6ins tall, slim to medium build and with scar marks to both arms.
Police said he also speaks with an Irish accent.
Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101.