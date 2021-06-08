Brighton man wanted for recall to prison – call 999 if you see him

Carl Walker. Photo by Sussex Police

Clark Walker, who is described as white, 5ft 7ins, of medium build, with short brown hair, had been released from prison on licence in February 2021 part way through a sentence for kidnap imposed at Hove Crown Court in 2007, and is known to frequent the Brighton and Hove area, police said.

The Probation Service now require his return to prison for failing to comply with the terms of his licence, according to police.

A spokesman said: “If you see Walker, or know where he is, do not approach him but call the police on 999 or 101, quoting serial 706 of 12/04.