Sussex Police said 42-year-old Leon Chart is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area and has had his licence revoked.

Anyone who sees this man is urged by the police not to approach him, but to dial 999.

The police have said if anyone has any knowledge of his whereabouts, they can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210205820.

