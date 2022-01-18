Brighton man who threatened a bus driver with an axe arrested

At around 10.10 am today (January 18), police received reports of a man boarding a bus in Arundel Road with a large axe.

When the bus driver asked him to leave, he became aggressive and threatening, before making his way along Eastern Road.

He was challenged and safely detained by police officers armed with tasers who saw him while driving along Eastern Road.

The 41-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sergeant Barrett, from Brighton and Hove's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This appears to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public and I commend the officers who made the arrest for their quick thinking and bravery."

The arrest took place as part of Operation Safety: Sussex Police's response to tackling knife crime and serious violence in East and West Sussex.

“Through Operation Safety we have officers dedicated to tackling knife crime and serious violence in a number of ways, from proactive patrols and days of action, to educational outreach in schools and among local communities to address potential issues as early as possible," Sergeant Barrett explained.