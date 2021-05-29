Brighton ‘noxious substance’ attack: Man, 25, arrested
A man has been arrested after a 'noxious substance' was thrown over a woman in Brighton.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 7:57 pm
Police officers responded to a report of a substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens around 4.20pm on Thursday, May 20.
The woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life-changing injuries.
Detectives from Sussex Police arrested a 25-year-old man today (Saturday, May 29) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody.
A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who has information which could help our investigation into the assault should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Overstone."