Brighton off-licences warned about serving underage drinkers

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers from Brighton and Hove’s police licencing team conducted an operation targeting off-licences to ensure they were complying with their licencing agreements on August 11.

“Six stores were approached by volunteers posing as customers under the age of 18 attempting to purchase alcohol.

“Four of the stores failed the test by agreeing to serve them without conducting the necessary identification checks.

“Officers from the licencing team have now engaged with the store owners to investigate how the breaches occurred and to review the terms of their licences.”

Police said the team will also educate store owners on how to comply with their licence conditions and ensure alcohol is sold only to people proven to be over the age of 18.

Shop workers are obliged to request proof of age if somebody attempting to purchase alcohol appears to be under 25 years of age, according to police.

The spokesperson said, “Undercover alcohol licence checks are carried out across the city as part of Operation Tepee, with the aim of reducing harm and anti-social behaviour, particularly among young people.

“Stores found to be in breach of their licences risk losing their permission to sell alcohol.”

Chief inspector Andrew Westwood said, “The sale of alcohol to young people under the age of 18 is not only a serious risk to public health but also fuels anti-social behaviour in the city.

“Alcohol vendors have a responsibility to ensure their customers are over the legal age limit and should ask to see some identification if there is any doubt.

“The Challenge 25 policy is simple - if a customer trying to buy alcohol looks under 25, confirm their age.