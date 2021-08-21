Brighton police continue investigation after man found dead in Hove doorway

The man was found deceased in a doorway in Brittany Road at around 4.20am. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Home Office post mortem to determine cause of death is due to take place later today.

Police said a 56-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police added that the men were known to one another. The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Contact Sussex Police online or 101 quoting serial number 0147 of 20/8/21.

1. Emergency services were called to a report of a man found deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210821-132753001 Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

2. Emergency services were called to a report of a man found deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210821-132840001 Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

3. Emergency services were called to a report of a man found deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210821-132828001 Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales

4. Emergency services were called to a report of a man found deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210821-132741001 Photo: eddie mitchell Photo Sales