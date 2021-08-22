Brighton police investigating Hove death continue to appeal for witnesses

Officers were called to Brittany Road around 4.20am on Friday (August 20) after a 59-year-old man was found deceased in the doorway of his home.

A Home Office post mortem took place yesterday (Saturday, August 21).

Police said the cause of death was undetermined and further tests will now be carried out.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man found deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210821-132741001

A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death and has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Police said the two men were known to one another.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said: “We are currently treating this man’s death as unexplained, and our investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything untoward in the area of Brittany Road and the Hove Kingsway, from around 8.30pm on Thursday (August 19) onwards.

“The road would have been relatively busy at this time with vehicles and pedestrians and anyone who has any information that could help with our enquiries is asked to get in touch.”

Members of the public can get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Umbrella.