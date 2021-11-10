Brighton seafront road closed for two hours after collision
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Kings Road, Brighton last night.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:52 pm
Sussex Police confirmed that emergency services were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles at 7.50pm on Tuesday, November 9, near the junction with West Street.
The road was closed westbound from the Aquarium Roundabout until shortly before 10pm.
No injuries were reported.
