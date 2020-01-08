Community rallies round Portslade school after vandals cause havoc

A community has come together after play equipment at a Portslade primary school was vandalised on the weekend (January 4-5).

Vandals caused havoc at St Nicolas Church of England Primary School, on Locks Hill, smashing the windows of the school’s play bus, ripping its upholstery and damaging toys beyond repair.

Damage inside the bus at St Nicolas C of E Primary School

In a statement to parents and the school community, headteacher Andy Richbell said: ““Every window was smashed. Most of the seats have been punctured or slashed. All of the books, comics, games, Lego, art materials, toy cars, toy soldiers, bean bags, tables and cushions have had to be thrown out because they were either damaged beyond repair or had fragments of glass in them.

“I really don’t understand why anyone would want to do this.”

Following the incident, which is thought to have happened from 2.45pm on Saturday, businesses, parents, and the community have come together to help with the clean-up and offered financial donations and donations of toys to the school.

Brighton and Hove Buses are replacing the windows of the bus and the city council have loaned fencing to the school to secure the site.

The inside of the play bus on its opening day

“Since the news broke on Monday the response of kindness and generosity from our families, friends of the school and strangers has been overwhelming. So many e-mails, tweets, telephone calls and Facebook posts (whatever they are), offers of donations of money or practical support from so many people! It has been very touching,” Mr Richbell said.

“When I first saw the state of the bus I wondered whether it was going to be repairable at all.

“With the enormous support of so many people I wouldn’t be that surprised if it was open again (better than before) by half term!”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Monday morning we received a report that St Nicholas Primary School in Locks Hill, Portslade, had been broken into.

The inside of the bus on its opening day

“A quantity of equipment was stolen and a converted bus in the school grounds had its windows broken and other damage caused.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online at this webpage or by calling 101, quoting serial 0188 of 06/01.”

The bus was upcycled by the school after it caught fire at the Old Steine and was damaged beyond repair.

The bus company donated the vehicle to the school so that it could be enjoyed by its pupils following a full refurbishment.

The school community on the bus open day following extensive refurbishment

The school parent and teacher association will be setting up an online fundraising page and have asked the public to donate any old toys they may have for the bus.

Damage outside the bus