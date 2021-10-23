Dial 999 if you see this missing Brighton man

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "We are urgently searching for 77-year-old Anil who is missing from Brighton.

"Anil was last seen in the vicinity of Manor Paddock on Saturday afternoon (October 23) and there is serious concern for his welfare.

"Anil is approximately 5' 4" tall, of small build and with grey hair that is balding on top. He also has a wispy white beard and is thought to be wearing a black t-shirt with white dots. It's likely he is not wearing any shoes.

