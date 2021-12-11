Dial 999 if you see this wanted man in Brighton

Sussex Police said Drue Hudson is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

"Hudson, 24, of no fixed address, was recalled to prison at the beginning of December and has been unlawfully at large after failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 6," a police spokesperson said.

"If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 887 of 08/11."

