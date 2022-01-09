Do you recognise these two Brighton graffiti artists?

Police are looking to identify two people caught vandalising the wall of a property in Bedford Street, Brighton.

By Connor Gormley
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:06 pm

The incident took place on Saturday, November 27, just before 11pm and CCTV footage shows the individuals approaching the wall to draw on it with what appears to be a marker pen.

Anyone who recognises them, or who has any information which could help police with their investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 47210209960.

They used marker pen
Do you recognise these two?
Do you recognise either of these two?