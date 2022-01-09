Do you recognise these two Brighton graffiti artists?
Police are looking to identify two people caught vandalising the wall of a property in Bedford Street, Brighton.
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:06 pm
The incident took place on Saturday, November 27, just before 11pm and CCTV footage shows the individuals approaching the wall to draw on it with what appears to be a marker pen.
Anyone who recognises them, or who has any information which could help police with their investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 47210209960.