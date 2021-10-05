Sussex Police confirmed Edwin Ronald Davies, 33, of Queensway, Brighton, had been charged with seven counts of indecent exposure from October 2018 to September 2021.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 4. A further charge of using threatening behaviour was withdrawn at court, police said.

Davies was remanded into custody to appear at the same court again for sentencing on October 25.

Police had said several women had reported being approached by a man walking his dog who then exposed himself to them in the Sheepcote Valley area.