Drink-driver arrested in East Sussex after 'crashing into several parked cars'

Police arrested a drink-driver in East Sussex last night after he allegedly crashed into several parked cars.

Sussex Roads Police said the driver, who remains in custody, was found to be four and a half times over the drink-drive limit following the arrest in Wadhurst.

Jo Shiner, Sussex Police Deputy Chief Constable, condemned the incident on Twitter.

She said: "Absolutely, completely unacceptable on every level. What makes people think they can risk other peoples lives by #Drinkinganddriving. Selfish, irresponsible and criminal. @sussex_police will continue to pursue those who #drinkanddrugdrive #fatalfour."