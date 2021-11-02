Drink spiking and needle sticking: Police arrest third man in Sussex

An 18-year-old man from Brighton was taken into custody on Tuesday (November 2) as part of the investigation into drink spiking in the city, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of administering poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy and remains in custody at this time.

A spokesman added: “It follows the arrests of two men – a 28-year-old from Hove and a 19-year-old from Brighton – for the same offence. Both have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

“Detectives are investigating a number of recent reports of people becoming unwell during or after nights out, with some finding puncture marks on their body or believing their drink had been tampered with.”

Detective Sergeant Joanne Benton, of Brighton and Hove CID, said: “Our officers are following up all lines of enquiry in relation to these disturbing crimes and our message to perpetrators is simple – this will absolutely not be tolerated and our officers are working 24 hours a day to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

“These are fast moving investigations and, having already brought three suspects into custody, we will continue to proactively track down anybody believed to be involved in these incidents.