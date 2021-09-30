Drone stolen from car in Brighton
A drone was stolen from a car near Brighton Railway Station last month.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 6:17 pm
Police say the drone was stolen at some point between 8.12pm – 8.40pm on August 20.
The victim reported her car having been broken into after parking overnight in Trafalgar Street car park.
Officers would like to speak to the man photographer – captured on CCTV nearby.
He is described by police as being dressed in a black hooded jacket, blue shorts, stand-out thick white socks and heavy dark shoes. He also has a distinctive bald spot.
Anybody who recognises him or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 652 of 21/08.