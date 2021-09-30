Identity appeal after drone stolen from car in Brighton. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210930-181103001

Police say the drone was stolen at some point between 8.12pm – 8.40pm on August 20.

The victim reported her car having been broken into after parking overnight in Trafalgar Street car park.

Officers would like to speak to the man photographer – captured on CCTV nearby.

He is described by police as being dressed in a black hooded jacket, blue shorts, stand-out thick white socks and heavy dark shoes. He also has a distinctive bald spot.