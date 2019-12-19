Drug dealers jailed following raid in Brighton

Five drug dealers who brought thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and drugs into Brighton have been jailed for more than 30 years, police have confirmed.

The men were part of an organised crime group based in Hampshire who were supplying drugs into the city, according to police.

Officers from the Brighton and Hove Community Investigation Team (CIT) and prevention officers carried out drugs warrants over three days of action in the city in March this year at Lower Rock Gardens, Russell Square, Brighton, Brunswick Square, Hove, and in The Dell, Southampton, said police.

They seized 1.3 kilos of cocaine and 5.3 kilos of cannabis and more than £23,000 cash at the Brunswick Square address, as well as drugs and cash at other addresses, police said.

At Hove Crown Court on 29 November, Ervis Jahja, 28, of The Dell, Southampton, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months, Euxhenio Hoxah, 21 was jailed for seven years and Florjan Kadiu, 26, both of Lower Rock Gardens, Brighton, was sentenced to three years all for conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering, confirmed police.

Ndricim Xhepa, 31, was jailed for six years and three months and Esmeraldo Tola, 21, both of The Dell, Southampton, was been sentenced to three years both for conspiracy to supply cocaine, police said.

They all pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

Detective Inspector Dee Wells of the Community Investigation Team said: “The investigation codenamed Operation Moonraker started in March 2018 and over the last 20 months a huge amount of work has gone into securing these custodial sentences.

“We seized significant quantities of cocaine and cash and disrupted the activity of the drug dealers who have now been taken off the streets of the city.”

SEE MORE: Brighton teen wins award in national photography competition

Southbourne rail casualty pronounced dead