Former Brighton police officer committed gross misconduct, panel finds

Police news

Ex-PC James Breeds, who was based in Brighton, appeared at a misconduct hearing at Sussex Police headquarters on June 21 to 23.

The independently-chaired panel found he had knowingly provided false information as part of a criminal investigation; used unlawful force when entering a premises and arresting a suspect; and brought discredit to the organisation through his actions, Sussex Police said.

The panel have found that the proven allegations amounted to gross misconduct.

The sanction was dismissal without notice had he still been a serving officer.

Superintendent Rachel Carr, head of Sussex Police’s professional standards department, said: “We expect the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us including from those who formerly worked for us and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.