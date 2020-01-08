Four Crawley teenagers arrested as man dies following Brighton assault: police want to speak to these men

Four teenagers from Crawley were arrested following an assault in Brighton, and the victim died a few days later. Police would like to speak to these men in connection to what happened.

According to Sussex Police, an assault involving a group of men and 34-year-old Cameron Devlin occurred in North Street, Brighton, around 3.50am on Saturday, 21 December.

Cameron from Hove, suffered facial injuries and sadly died on Boxing Day, 26 December, police said.

Three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man all from Crawley were arrested on 21 December on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, police said. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault and whether the death of Cameron is linked to the injuries he had, a spokesman said.

This evening (January 8) police issued new CCTV from West Street at 3.47am on the day of the incident of a group of people they believe may hold vital information to the assault.

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: Sussex Police

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault in Brighton and whether this is linked to the death of Cameron.

“The new footage we have released is in the vicinity of the assault and this group of people may have witnessed the incident or seen Cameron before or after.

“If you recognise yourself or anyone in this footage, we urge you to make contact with us without delay.

“You can do this via our website or 101 quoting Operation Curve or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”