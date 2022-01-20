Have you seen this missing 14-year-old from Brighton?
Police are on the hunt for a 14-year-old missing from Brighton.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:28 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:30 pm
Leah, 14, was reported missing from Brighton on Tuesday (January 18) and Sussex Police officers are appealing for information to help locate her.
She has been described as slim, 5’7” and was last seen wearing a cream coloured jacket and black Nike trainers.
She may have links to the Sunderland, Newcastle and Durham areas, police say.
Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial number 1254 of 18/01.