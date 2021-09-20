Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery at Bet Fred bookmakers in George Street, Hove, at 7.25am.

"A man approached a member of staff as he was opening up the premises and threatened him with a knife before demanding he open the safe," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"A large quantity of cash was stolen by the suspect who was described as white, 5ft 11in, aged about 60 and wearing a mask, a black ‘russian style Ushanka’ furry hat with ear flaps, a black jacket and gloves.

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 11in, aged about 60 and wearing a mask. Photo: Sussex Police

"He then locked the member of staff in a toilet and left the shop."

Police said the victim was 'shaken and shocked' by the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information about the incident should report it online or call 101, quoting serial 365 of 18/09.