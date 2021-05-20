Hove man banned from driving after positive cocaine test

Sam Mehran, 39, of Clarendon Road in Hove, pleaded guilty to driving with more than the legal allowance of cocaine in his system and to possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Appearing at Worthing Magistrates’ Court yesterday (May 19), Mehran was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £240, on top of a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

The prosecution’s Melanie Wotton told the court Mehran’s Saab 93 was spotted by officers on October 16, just before 11.30pm, driving at ‘excess speed’ in Wilbury Avenue.

Worthing Magistrates Court Site shot of the Law Courts, Christchurch Rd, Worthing, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 07/08/2017 LP170682 SUS-170708-182201008

A roadside drug swipe tested positive, Ms Wotton said, and a later blood test showed Mehran had 500 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine – a byproduct of cocaine – per litre of blood in his system.

Mehran, who has a previous conviction for drink driving, appeared without a defence counsel and apologised for his actions.

“This is not something I do,” he said.

“I don’t take drugs and drive. On that particular night I went to see someone and on my way back home I turned into the road and police stopped me. They tested my blood, which was negative on the spot but positive for cannabis.”

Mehran admitted he had smoked cannabis seven to ten hours before getting in the car, but had not taken any cocaine that day.