Hove man in court after stolen items found in flat – including gold engagement ring

Police news

Police attended an address in York Road on Saturday (August 14) looking for a man wanted in connection with an unrelated matter.

A search of the address found more than 30 items that were believed to be stolen, including many thought to be linked to recent residential burglaries in the area, police said.

Electrical goods and several items of jewellery were retrieved from the flat, including a gold engagement ring belonging to a 76-year-old man, according to police.

The ring had significant sentimental and financial value, having been specially made in Dubai for his wife.

A quantity of cannabis was also found at the flat.

Terry Hughes, 45, unemployed, of York Road, was arrested and charged with three counts of receiving stolen goods and being in possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), confirmed police.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday (August 16) where he was released on conditional bail until October 20.

Chief Inspector Nick Dias said: “It remains a priority for us to prevent burglary and pursue those responsible, as we understand the devastating emotional impact it can have on victims alongside the loss of their personal possessions.

“In this case we are able to return items to individuals that carried both sentimental and financial value.

“We will always follow up any reports of burglaries and our officers work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.