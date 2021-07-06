Hove man jailed for eight years for rape and sexual assault offences

Daniel Curtis. Photo: Sussex Police

Daniel Curtis, of Goldstone Way, Hove, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday, July 2, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to three counts of rape, seven counts of sexual assault by touching and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent, confirmed police.

It comes after images were found on an electronic device, police said.

He will be a registered sex offender indefinitely and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to women and communications devices.

Detective Constable Paul Candy of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We began an investigation as soon as this report was received and the extent of Curtis’s offending soon became clear.

“The evidence we presented gave him little option but to admit what had happened, which at least avoided the trauma for the victim of having to give evidence in court.

“We always follow up any such reports with a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances and help seek justice for victims whenever possible.

“If you or anyone you know are victim of such offending, contact us in confidence on 101 and arrange to talk to experienced investigators.