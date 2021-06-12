Jail for man who supplied class A drugs in Brighton

Bryan Godoy-Lojan has been jailed. Photo: Sussex Police

Bryan Godoy-Lojan, 24, of Avondale Square, Southwark, London, appeared at Hove Crown Court on 2 June charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, police said.

From July 2019 to January 2020, Godoy-Lojan was found to be operating a drug line under the name 'Colombian Mitch', confirmed police.

Detectives linked him to a phone number used to carry out drug deals through telecoms analysis.

Text messages revealed exchanges between 'Colombian Mitch' and people wanting to buy drugs.

Through a series of searches conducted in relation to the investigation significant quantities of heroin and crack cocaine were seized from addresses in Brighton.

Several hundred pounds in cash was also recovered.

Godoy-Lojan pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, said police.

DC Mark Pinder said: "Drug dealing will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and every day our officers are out in uniform and plain clothes working to keep this city safe.

"We're pleased the court has recognised the impact of the defendant's actions on the local community by serving him with a significant custodial sentence.

“The investigation is a continued effort by Sussex Police to robustly target and dismantle County Lines that are adversely affecting our communities.