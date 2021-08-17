‘Knife arches’ at Brighton railway station stop ‘harmful items’ from entering city

Police at the knife arches

Nine people were searched and one woman was given a community resolution for possession of Class B drugs, police said.

Officers engaged with up to 300 people at the arches, while Sussex Police’s specially designed van was stationed outside to educate people around knife crime risks by using real-life stories of how lives have been impacted.

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said knife incidents in Sussex had fallen below the national average.

“However, knife crime can have devastating consequences and we are determined to take proactive action,” he said. “Carrying a knife can change your life.

“Although some people may choose to carry one to feel safer, they are actually at far more risk of harm and face serious consequences if caught.

“As well as targeting offenders and disrupting criminal activity, our focus is raising awareness of the dangers of knife possession to prevent lives being impacted by knife crime.

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to report it to us so we can take action.”

As well as days of action, Sussex Police carries out proactive patrols, carries out educational outreach in schools and among local communities, works with Border Force to prevent knives from being imported, ensures local businesses are aware of Challenge 25 policies, and works to target prolific offenders.

What should I do if I’m worried about knife crime?

If you are under 18, you feel threatened, unsafe or scared about becoming a victim of knife crime you should try to talk with your parent or carer, or alternatively talk to Childline for help on 0800 1111 or go online.

If you are a parent or carer and you are concerned someone you care for is in danger of becoming a victim of knife crime, try to talk with them in the first instance or seek advice from Family Lives on 0808 800 22 22.

Whether you are a parent or young person you can contact Sussex Police on 101 to speak with your local neighbourhood policing team.

You can report knife crime online or by calling 101. In an emergency always call 999.