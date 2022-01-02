‘Large scale’ cannabis growing facility found in Brighton
Police are investigating after a ‘large scale’ cannabis growing facility was found in Brighton.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a disused building, Stanford House in South Road, on Thursday, December 30, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Inside the building they found a substantial commercial cannabis ‘factory’ which had recently been harvested, with the cannabis drying and awaiting further preparation.
“The estimated street value of the crop is in the region of £45,000 to £65,000.
“Commercial cannabis sites of this type are often closely linked with organised crime including modern slavery and human trafficking.”
Police said while no arrests have yet been made, a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify those involved.
Detective sergeant Chris Lane said, “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have travelled in a vehicle equipped with dashcam along South Road, Brighton between 7.40am and 8.20am on Thursday, December 30 as they may have inadvertently captured evidence relevant to the investigation.
“If you can help with any information please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 373 of 30/12.”