‘Large scale’ cannabis growing facility found in Brighton

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a disused building, Stanford House in South Road, on Thursday, December 30, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Inside the building they found a substantial commercial cannabis ‘factory’ which had recently been harvested, with the cannabis drying and awaiting further preparation.

“The estimated street value of the crop is in the region of £45,000 to £65,000.

Officers are investigating after a 'large scale' cannabis growing facility was found in Brighton. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220201-154731001

“Commercial cannabis sites of this type are often closely linked with organised crime including modern slavery and human trafficking.”

Police said while no arrests have yet been made, a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify those involved.

Detective sergeant Chris Lane said, “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have travelled in a vehicle equipped with dashcam along South Road, Brighton between 7.40am and 8.20am on Thursday, December 30 as they may have inadvertently captured evidence relevant to the investigation.