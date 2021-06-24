Location of speed cameras in East Sussex
Sussex Police use speed and red light traffic cameras to help keep our roads in East Sussex safe.
Here is a list of mobile and fixed speed camera sites in East Sussex, as well as list of ‘red light’ cameras positioned at traffic junctions.
Battle/Bexhill/Hastings/Rye area:
The Ridge, Hastings (mobile camera)
A21 (Sedlescombe Road North), Hastings (mobile camera)
St Helen’s Road, Hastings (fixed camera)
A259 (Rye Road), Hastings (red light camera)
A259 (The Bourne), Hastings (fixed camera)
Priory Road, Hastings (fixed camera)
A259 (St Margaret’s Road), Hastings (fixed camera)
A259 (Marina - Bexhill Road), Hastings (average speed cameras)
Military Road, Playden (mobile camera)
A28 (Church Lane), Westfield (mobile camera)
A21 (Whydown Hill), Sedlescombe (mobile camera)
A271 (North Trade Road), Battle (mobile camera)
A259 (King Offa Road), Bexhil-on-Sea (mobile camera)
A259 (Belle Hill), Bexhill-on-Sea (red light camera)
A269 (High Street), Ninfield (mobile camera)
Brighton and Hove areas:
A259 (Marine Drive), Saltdean (fixed and mobile camera)
A259 (Marine Drive), Roedean (mobile camera)
A259 (Marine Parade), Brighton (mobile and average speed camera)
A259 (Kingsway), Brighton (fixed camera)
New Church Road, Portslade-by-Sea (mobile camera)
A270 (Old Shoreham Road), Brighton (fixed, mobile and red light cameras)
A23 (Preston Road), Preston (fixed and red light cameras)
Carden Avenue, Hollingbury (mobile camera)
Colden Lane, Colden (mobile and fixed camera)
A270 (Lewes Road), Bevendean (fixed camera)
A270 (Old Shoreham Road), Hove (red light cameras)
Shirley Drive, Hove (mobile camera)
A27 (Brighton and Hove bypass), Brighton (mobile camera)
Crowborough/Heathfield/Uckfield area:
A26 (Eridge Road), Crowborough (mobile camera)
Crowborough Hill, Crowborough (mobile camera)
A26 (Eridge Road), Eridge Green (mobile camera)
A22 (High Street), Nutley (mobile camera)
London Road, Uckfield (fixed and mobile camera)
A22 (Eastbourne Road), Halland (fixed camera)
A2038 (Hangleton Road), Hangleton (mobile camera)
Eastbourne area:
A2270 (Upperton Road), Eastbourne (fixed camera)
A2270 (Willingdon Road), Eastbourne (fixed camera)
A2021 (Kings Drive), Eastbourne (fixed camera)
Victoria Drive, Eastbourne (fixed camera)
B2104 (Ersham Road), Hailsham (mobile camera)
A271 (Hailsham Road), Herstmonceux (mobile camera)
Lewes/Newhaven/Peacehaven areas:
A26, South Heighton (mobile camera)
A27, Lewes (mobile camera)
A259 (South Coast Road), Peacehaven (fixed speed camera)
For more information about the The Sussex Safer Roads Partnership visit sussexsaferroads.gov.uk