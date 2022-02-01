Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

1.

Darren Burdfield, 39, a building labourer, of Barnet Way, Worthing, threatened two shop workers with a gun during a robbery and has been jailed for five years. Shortly after midnight on December 14, staff had just locked up at the Tesco petrol station in New Road, Durrington, and had set the alarm as per the daily routine. They made their way across the main car park to their vehicle and got in. At this point, they were approached by an unknown man who smashed the driver’s side window with a hammer. He pointed a gun in the face of the driver, demanded their personal belongings and told them to get out of the car. He then ordered them back to the petrol station to deactivate the alarm, where he loaded a quantity of cash and cigarettes into two ‘bag for life’ bags before leaving the premises. Unbeknown to him, the cash he stole had a tracker, which led police to a house in nearby Daisy Road. Following a search of the property, officers discovered the two bags containing cash and cigarettes, clothing matching th

Photo: Sussex Police