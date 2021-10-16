Man, 38, arrested after spate of bin fires in Brighton
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a spate of bin fires in Brighton on Friday night (October 15).
A man was stopped in Pavilion Parade at around 12.45am and arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police said. Officers had attended Richmond Terrace with colleagues from East Sussex Fire and Rescue when a bin was reported alight on a footpath.
A spokesman said: “During an area search officers located another bin fire in Morley Street and whilst fire crews attended a further area search found another bin fire near the junction of Pavilion Street.
“There were also fires in Trinity Street and Kingswood Street.
“A man is in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1639 of 15/10.”