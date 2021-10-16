Man, 38, arrested after spate of bin fires in Brighton

A man was stopped in Pavilion Parade at around 12.45am and arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police said. Officers had attended Richmond Terrace with colleagues from East Sussex Fire and Rescue when a bin was reported alight on a footpath.

A spokesman said: “During an area search officers located another bin fire in Morley Street and whilst fire crews attended a further area search found another bin fire near the junction of Pavilion Street.

“There were also fires in Trinity Street and Kingswood Street.

One of the bin fires in Brighton. Photo: @dmoonuk

“A man is in custody and enquiries are ongoing.